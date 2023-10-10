ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was hit by a car near Hudson Avenue Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that the victim was crossing the intersection of Hudson Ave. and Gilmore Street when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. RPD says that they are working to investigate the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 911.

