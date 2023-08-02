ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after getting hit by a car on Jefferson Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police said that the boy was using an electric VEO rental scooter. A 60-year-old woman was pulling up to the intersection from Columbia Avenue. As she tried turning onto Jefferson Ave., the scooter and her car collided.

According to investigators, the driver of the car had a green light at the time of the collision. RPD did not issue any citations.

The boy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman driving the car was not injured.