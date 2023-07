ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A child was hit by a car Wednesday morning in the area of South Plymouth Avenue and Flint Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the 11-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries. The driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative with the officers.

The circumstances behind the incident are currently under investigation.

