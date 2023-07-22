ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teen is dead, another suffered minor injuries after a shooting Friday night involving stolen vehicles, according to the Rochester Police Department.

At around 11 p.m., RPD says a 15- and 16-year-old arrived at URMC sustaining gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries to the torso and was discharged to the hospital.

The 15-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and upper body. The teen underwent emergency surgery, according to police, and died two hours later.

RPD says they learned during their investigation that the two teens, as well as another non-injured victim, were driving around the area of Jefferson Avenue and Flint Street in a stolen vehicle.

Video obtained by Rochester police showed the stolen vehicle, as well as another vehicle, circling the area. Police say at some point, shots were fired and struck the two teens inside one of the vehicle.

Officers say at this time, they are unable to determine if the shots came from another vehicle, or a person standing on the street.

RPD says one of the two individuals inside the stolen vehicle containing the deceased are charged with being in possession of the stolen car. One of the two were remanded to the Rush Juvenile Detention Facility.

Rochester police note this person charged was out of custody for a previous stolen vehicle charge, and an active warrant for not showing up to a scheduled court date for an appearance ticket, at the time of Friday’s incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information or video is asked to call 911.