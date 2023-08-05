ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead, another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving five total victims on N. Clinton Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to Rochester police, the three other victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday evening, Rochester police responded to three separate shootings near the N. Clinton Avenue area, injuring a total of five people. Another person was run over by a vehicle that fled the scene.

A 20-year-old was located by officers who was shot at least once in the upper body and listed in critical condition. A 26-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 37-year-old female suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Details on Saturday’s shooting are limited at this time. RPD says they will have more information later.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.