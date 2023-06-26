ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says that a woman’s car was stolen and crashed after she allegedly was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to Luther Circle and South Plymouth Avenue, where they say a 22-year-old city woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint. According to police, the woman said a young man approached her after she got out of her car, took out a gun, demanded her vehicle, and fled the scene.

Investigators say they quickly got the stolen vehicle’s information and spotted it on Lyell Avenue and North Plymouth Avenue. They add that when officers tried to stop the vehicle, a pursuit was started, leading to Otis Street and Avery Street, where the stolen vehicle crashed into a sign and stopped in a bush.

The driver, a young man, was quickly taken into custody, according to police. They add that he was the vehicle’s sole occupant and was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

While searching the stolen vehicle, Rochester police say they located a firearm, and at this time, specific charges are yet to be determined.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.