ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on N Plymouth Avenue near Church Street.

Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies and they reside in the city of Rochester.

Separate ambulances took the victims to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victims were involved in an altercation in front of 50 N. Plymouth Avenue,” the RPD said.

According to the RPD, they were shot and then the suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.