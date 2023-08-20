ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says two Rochester city residents were shot early Sunday on East Avenue.

Police say they responded to 349 East Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for reports of possible gunshots and say when they arrived, a group of people scattered from the area. At the time, officers say they found no victims, suspects, or evidence of shots fired.

Later that morning, around 3:20 a.m., two victims, who were later determined to be present and injured in the area of 349 East Avenue at the time of the original reports, arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Officers say one of the victims is a 24-year-old man who was shot in his lower body. They say the other is a 27-year-old woman, also shot in her lower body. Both victims’ injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to the RPD. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call 911.