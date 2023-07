ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have a charged a teen after finding him sleeping in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said around 10:15 a.m. Monday, they located the stolen Kia in a driveway on Melville Street, with a 16-year-old asleep inside. They found a loaded handgun on the floorboard with a defaced serial number.

The teen was taken into custody and transported to family court.

He’s charged with criminal possession of a weapon (2nd) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.