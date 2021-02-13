RPD: Standoff on Tiernan Street ends without injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: The Rochester Police Department released the following statement Saturday shortly before 4 p.m.

“After showing the utmost restraint, cooperation, and resiliency, the Rochester Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, S.W.A.T. Team, Patrol Section officers, and the Monroe County S.W.A.T. Team were able to remove the individual from the home without any injuries to the officers or the male. The male was transported to Rochester General Hospital via AMR for evaluation. As the investigation unfolds, there may be charges filed in the future. The area roadways will be open for public traffic shortly.”

Original: The Rochester Police Department was called to Tiernan Street early Thursday morning when responding to a welfare call on an individual.

Officers learned there may be weapons inside the home and, out of an abundance of caution, officers have been at the scene since then in effort to getting an occupant to exit the house.

Tiernan Street has been closed off to protect those in the neighborhood.

The RPD does not have a timeline as to when the street will reopen. The scene remains active and the investigation remains ongoing.