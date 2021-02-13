RPD: Standoff on Tiernan Street continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to Tiernan Street early Thursday morning when responding to a welfare call on an individual.

Officers learned there may be weapons inside the home and, out of an abundance of caution, officers have been at the scene since then in effort to getting an occupant to exit the house.

Tiernan Street has been closed off to protect those in the neighborhood.

The RPD does not have a timeline as to when the street will reopen. The scene remains active and the investigation remains ongoing.