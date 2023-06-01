ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital after a shooting took place in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Kohlman Street Thursday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area and found there was evidence that there were gunshots in the area.

Later that morning, officers learned that a man in his 30s was dropped off at RGH via private vehicle. He had at least one gunshot wound in his upper body.

RPD says the circumstances behind the shooting are under investigation and ask anyone with information to call 911.