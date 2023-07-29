ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says shots were fired into Tangie’s Kitchen, a restaurant on East Ridge Road.

Police say they responded to the restaurant on 165 East Ridge Road on Saturday for the delayed report of shots fired into the building. They say it doesn’t appear like anyone was struck during the gunfire, but the building did sustain damage.

The RPD says the investigation into the circumstances behind the shooting is still underway and is asking anyone with information to call 911.