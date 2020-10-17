RPD searching for two teens

Left to right: Jaszmine Powell and Desirae Barker

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: The Rochester Police Department confirmed the two teens were located Friday evening and they’re both safe.



Original:

Officers with the Rochester Police Department are searching for two missing teenagers.

Jaszmine Powell, 15, was reported missing by her mother on October 10. Desirae Barker, 16, was reported missing by her mother on October 11.

The RPD said both teens left on their own without notifying their families.

Powell stands 5’7” and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and black jeans. She was last seen on Lyell Avenue.

Barker stands 5’4” and weighs about 205 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen in the Lexington Avenue area.

According to the RPD, there is no indication of any medical conditions for either girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.