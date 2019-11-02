RPD searching for person who spray painted vehicles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation on who’s responsible for vandalizing multiple vehicles in the Pearl Street and Boardman Street area between Thursday and Friday during the early morning hours.

Officers said some of the vehicles had swastikas spray painted on them in black spray paint while other vehicles had a black line spray painted down the sides.

Anyone with information or video related to these crimes is asked to call 911.