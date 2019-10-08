RPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult.

76-year-old William Lewis has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Harvard Street in the City of Rochester at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is 6′ and weighs 180 lbs. He has short hair and a full white beard.

William, who also goes by Bill, was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, grey sneakers and a blue knot cap. He is believed to be on foot in the local area.

If you have seen him you are asked to call 911, or the Rochester City Police Department at (585) 428-7210.