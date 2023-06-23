ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —There were several hundreds of kids at Ontario Beach Park Thursday night, many of them causing problems outside the Concerts by the Shore series. Due to the chaos, security efforts for this weekend’s HarborFest have been increased. Rochester police say the concert series went off as normal, but carloads of kids were dropped off nearby, which led to issues.

Last night around 7 p.m., police crews on site started to notice lots of kids getting dropped off at a nearby pavilion. According to the Rochester Police Department, kids started to get rowdy and were messing around with sound equipment.

“Around 8 o’clock, they determined there appeared to be a safety issue, and they closed anyone else from entering the park. At that point, the concert was well going on and didn’t affect the concert by any means.”

Then the kids started running to the beach and causing problems there. Police say that included lighting fireworks off and taunting officers. Fights also broke out in the parking lot. Bello says they’ll have officers both in the parking lot and within the festival. And because of last night’s incident, they’ll be increasing patrols. Jim Farr, the chairperson of the Ontario Beach Park Programs Committee, says they’ll also have security.

“You know, we did, like a lot of the other festivals this year, take some precautions and kind of limit the exits and entrances. We are going to have some additional private security after 5 o’clock tonight. And like many festivals after 5, asking kids under 18 to be accompanied by an adult.”

Farr is hoping the event will run smoothly, saying generally, it’s a family environment that keeps people calm.

Bello adds RTS played a major role in getting kids off-site by using empty buses to take them home.

HarborFest started Friday and runs through Sunday night.