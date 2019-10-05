RPD officer stabbed on Peck Street suffers ‘severe injuries’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received calls of family trouble late Friday morning on Peck Street.

Officer Denny Wright responded to the scene, and a 28-year-old man attacked Wright with a knife.

RPD Deputy Chief Mark Mura said Wright had numerous stab wounds to his upper and lower body and described his injuries as severe.

An RPD officer tells me the officer stabbed today on Peck St. was stabbed multiple times about the head and could lose an eye. — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) October 5, 2019

Wright was taken to Rochester General Hospital by responding officers and underwent surgery for his injuries.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is still underway.

“We’d like to take a moment to thank the individuals who came to Officer Wright’s assistance at the scene, they without a doubt prevented Officer Wright from any further injuries until other officers could take the suspect into custody,” Mura said. “This incident reminds us of the dangerous job our officers do day in and day out, risking their lives daily to protect the citizens of Rochester and keep our streets safe.

From Officer Denny Wright’s family:

“We would like to thank everyone for their support in this difficult situation. We are humbled by the outpouring of genuine concern and compassion from his brothers and sisters in blue, the medical staff at Rochester General, and his family and friends.

The overwhelming support is a true testament of Denny’s character…a caring, giving officer who always did and always will place the safety of others before his own. On behalf of our loving Denny, thank you and please keep him in your prayers.”