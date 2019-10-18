RPD Officer assaulted near Miller Street

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A Rochester Police Department Officer was assaulted near Miller Street Thursday evening.

Officers from RPD’s Tactical Unit were responding to a 9-1-1 call for “drug activity” in the 300 Block of First Street. During an encounter with the suspect, the suspect spun around and struck the unnamed officer, causing his radio mic to break free. The suspect then fled on foot towards Miller Street.

The Officer chased the male on foot before arriving in an undisclosed area behind Miller Street. The officer and suspect were engaged in a physical altercation that resulted in several charges.

The Officer was treated at Highland Hospital for minor contusions and scrapes, and then released. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jemet Flores of Rochester. Flores was treated and released from Rochester General Hospital.

Flores was arrested and charged with Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree. Additionally, Flores was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

This story will continue to be updated as it develops.