ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken into surgery after being shot on Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say they responded to Jefferson Avenue around 8:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots. They add that shortly after, a 34-year-old Rochester man was dropped off in a private vehicle at the hospital, where he was taken into surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, no suspects are in custody, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.