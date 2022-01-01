RPD: Man seriously injured in Columbia Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 30-year-old man from Rochester was shot overnight Saturday on Columbia Avenue near Seward Street in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the shooting took place at around 2:15 a.m. and that the victim was shot at least one time. An ambulance took the victim to an area hospital. His injuries are considered serious but are not life-threatening.

The RPD said, “Pursuant to additional investigation, officers located a four-vehicle motor vehicle accident nearby. At least one of the vehicles was struck by gunfire.”

All of the streets involved in this incident have reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The investigation is still ongoing, and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.