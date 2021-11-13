RPD: Man fatally shot outside Rochester pub

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a man has died as a result of a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the parking lot of the Black Bear Pub in Rochester at around 2 a.m. Officers believe the victim is in his 30s and he was shot multiple times in his upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody who was in

the parking lot or at the Black Bear Pub, and has further information to call 911, the Major

Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email

MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.