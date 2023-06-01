ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a November homicide at a house party on Lochner Place.

Police have charged 35-year-old Jorge Andres Santana-Torres with second degree murder in the shooting death of Alexis Mercedes, also 35. Investigators say the two men initially got into an argument at a bar, before ending up in the home on Lochner Place.

Santana-Torres was tracked down in Ohio on May 30 by the US Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force, according to RPD. He will be held in Ohio until he can be extradited back to Rochester.

Santana-Torres was also charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon upon his arrest.