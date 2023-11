ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police scene was underway in the area of Dewey Avenue and Otis Street Sunday night in the City of Rochester.

The area was filled with multiple police vehicles and several areas were blocked off with caution tape.

No information has been revealed as to what caused this scene, but a News 8 crew says that the area was secured. It was unclear where police were focusing their investigation on.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.