RPD invites community for coffee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department welcomed community members to come have a cup of coffee with them at Donuts Delite on Friday morning.

Anyone can come and get to know the officers, ask questions and get to know the men and women in blue.

Officers there said the event will help build important relationships within the community.

“It helps the community realize that we are human beings just like they are and we get to interact with them. So we get to know them and they get to know us,” Deputy Chief Mark Mura said.

“It’s better all around that we can have these relationships.

Mura said there will be more events like this in the upcoming weeks.