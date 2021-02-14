RPD investigating two shootings within the same hour

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 22-year-old man from Rochester was taken to Rochester General Hospital after having been shot Saturday evening on the 1600 block of Clifford Avenue in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the incident took place at around 10 p.m.

According to officers, the victim was shot at least once in his upper body. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Less than half an hour later officers with RPD were called to reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Lake Avenue. Shortly after arriving to the scene, officers learned a private vehicle took a 23-year-old woman from Rochester to RGH.

Officers say she had at least one gunshot wound to her upper body. Her injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

Both investigations remain ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.