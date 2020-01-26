RPD investigating two separate stabbings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to reports of a man who had been stabbed in his torso early Sunday morning.

Officers said the victim is a 28-year-old man from Rochester and located him on the 200 block of Pierpont Street.

AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers do not believe the stabbing took place on Pierpont Street.

About an hour later, officers were called to the area of Greeley Street and Parsells Avenue for reports of a woman who had been stabbed.

Officers located the victim and said she’s a 23-year-old woman from Rochester.

The victim told officers she was walking on Greeley Street when she was stabbed and that she did not know the suspect.

AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her injuries are also not considered life-threatening.

RPD does not believe these stabbings are related and are continuing their investigations.