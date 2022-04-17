ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to two separate shootings overnight Sunday. The first one took place in the area of Harris Street and Athens Street just after 3 a.m. Officers say a 26-year-old man from Rochester was shot at least one time in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

About 20 minutes later, officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim. According to the RPD, a 30-year-old man from Rochester was shot at least once in his upper body. His injuries are serious but non-life-threatening. Officers say this incident took place on Hawley Street.

There are no suspects in custody for either shootings. Both incidents remain under investigation, and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.