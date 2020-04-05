1  of  75
RPD investigating triple shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Rochester is recovering after being shot Sunday just after midnight in Rochester in the area of Whitney Street and Lyell Avenue.

Upon arrival, Rochester Police officers located the victim, 27, with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, as the shots were heard, a vehicle was observed leaving that immediate area.  The vehicle failed to yield for officers and it was pursued to the area of Aab Street and Bauer Street where a single occupant exited the vehicle and was detained.

Officers said during the investigation two additional Rochester men with gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital by private vehicles.  The men, 28 and 26, were each shot at least one time in the lower bodies.  Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The RPD said the investigation revealed that their injuries were sustained in the area of Whitney Street and Lyell Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing.

