ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department received reports of a large fight and shots heard on Central Avenue near Lundys Lane in Rochester overnight Sunday. When officers arrived to the scene, officers saw a large group of what they described as hostile patrons scattered throughout the area who had just left an establishment for the night after a fight broke out inside.

“It was reported that as the crowd meandered around and vehicles started to depart the area, multiple gunshots started to ring out from more than one individual,” officers said. “During the course of the numerous shots being fired from multiple people, one unoccupied vehicle and an abandoned building were found to have been struck by the reckless gunfire.”

Police do not believe anyone was struck by the gunfire and officers say the only injuries that were reported were sustained from the aforementioned fight inside the establishment.

Investigators are following up on leads in an attempt to identify those who were involved in the shootout. Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 911.