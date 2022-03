ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon near Shelter Street.

According to officials, upon RPD arrival the located a 22-year-old City resident who had been shot in the upper body. Responding officers applied a tourniquet and the victim was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.