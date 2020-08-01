RPD investigating shooting on Rauber Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man, 52, was taken to Rochester General Hospital on Saturday after he had been shot shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the incident took place on the 100 block of Rauber Street and that the victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

A private vehicle transported the victim to RGH. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not made an arrest in relation to this crime yet. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.