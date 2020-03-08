RPD investigating homicide on Sander Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place over the weekend.

One man was found deceased inside a home on Sander Street in Rochester. Officers said the victim is 49 years old and that his family found his body inside the home Sunday.

Officers are treating this investigation as a homicide and have not confirmed yet if this shooting was in any way related to a shooting that took place Saturday evening in the same area at around 5 p.m.

Officers do not have a suspects in connection to this case yet and are still notifying the victim’s family remaining family members of this incident.

Sander Street is expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours as officers continue their investigation.