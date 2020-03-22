RPD investigating homicide on Roycroft Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Rochester was fatally shot Saturday evening. It happened in Rochester on Roycroft Drive just after 11 p.m.

Rochester Police officers identified the victim as 26-year-old Trez Sloan. Upon arrival, officers located Sloan laying on the sidewalk and he had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Rochester Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Shortly thereafter Sloan was pronounced dead.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate. The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with any information about this crime is asked to call the Rochester Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.