RPD investigating hit-and-run on Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is asking community members if they have any information about a hit-and-run that sent a Rochester man to Strong Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

Officers said the incident took place on the 900 block of Jay Street in Rochester shortly before 6 a.m.

According to officers, the victim, 59, was riding a bike in the road when a passing car struck him. An ambulance transported the victim to SMH for neck and hip injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.