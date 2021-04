ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.35 percent, the lowest since November 7.

“New York is making tremendous progress in our goal to vaccinate every New Yorker while keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down, but variants of the virus remain a concern across the state,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to take everyone working together, as individuals and in communities, to protect each other and defeat this virus once and for all. Until we get to that point, we must stay vigilant and continue with the behaviors we know slow the spread – washing your hands, staying socially distanced and wearing a mask.”