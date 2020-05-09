RPD investigating gun incident on Cleveland Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers are investigating a gun incident that took place Saturday afternoon on Cleveland Street.

Officers said they attempted to take a man into custody when he ran back into the building that he had previously exited.

For safety concerns, Cleveland Street was shut down from Hudson Avenue to North Street.

Officers were able to convince the suspect to exit the building peacefully and then they arrested him.

Cleveland Street has reopened to traffic. Charges are still being determined.