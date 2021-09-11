RPD investigating fatal shooting on Handy Street

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC)- The Rochester police department closed down part of Handy Street, near Independence Street for an investigation late Saturday evening.

Large RPD presence at Handy St and Independence St. More details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/9yCyVuijnH — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 12, 2021

A Mobile Command Unit arrived on the scene after 11:00 p.m. The area was closed for several hours.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department identified the victim as 20-year old Tymir Thomas. Thomas was shot in his lower body. AMR responded and transported Thomas to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD, life-saving measures were attempted. Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating this murder. Thomas was seated in a vehicle on Handy Street when he was shot.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157,

Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.