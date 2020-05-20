RPD investigating after man killed on Boardman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to 30 Boardman Street in the Pearl-Meigs-Monroe neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. for the report of a “suspicious condition.”

Police say a deceased male in his 50s was discovered during the course of the investigation. Police would not say if the body was discovered inside or outside the residence.

Officials say the cause of death is being investigated and the Medical Examiner’s Office would be consulted with to determine a cause of death. Officials did say the death was considered suspicious in nature.

According to RPD, it was not a random act of violence.

