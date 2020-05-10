RPD investigating after four were stabbed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three Rochester residents are recovering after having been stabbed during a fight in Rochester on Mazda Terrace early Sunday morning.

Rochester Police officers responded to Rochester General Hospital where a private vehicle dropped off the three victims shortly after 6 a.m.

Officers said shortly after that, a fourth victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with a stab wound.

Officers said the victims are a 25-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

Medical personnel said their injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.