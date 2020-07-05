RPD investigating additional shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers say ten people were shot during seven different incidents from late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old man from Rochester was shot on Sunday in the area of Rugby Avenue and Chili Avenue at around 1 a.m.

When Rochester Police officers arrived to the scene, they located a vehicle with the victim who had been shot at least one time.

Officers provided immediate critical first aid to the victim. An ambulance took the victim to a nearby hospital. He’s in critical but stable condition.

Shortly before that, a private vehicle took an 18-year-old Rochester woman to Rochester General Hospital after she had been shot on Sunday in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lang Street in Rochester at around 12:45 a.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said she was shot at least one time and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers do not have a suspect in custody in relation to this crime. The investigation remains on going.

Also overnight, a private vehicle took a Rochester man to Rochester General Hospital after he had been shot in the area of Bernard Street near North Street.

The victim, 33, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Then on Sunday, a 27-year-old man from Rochester was shot in his lower body on Lyell Avenue at around 4:30 a.m.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating these incidents.