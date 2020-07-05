1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

RPD investigating additional shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers say ten people were shot during seven different incidents from late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old man from Rochester was shot on Sunday in the area of Rugby Avenue and Chili Avenue at around 1 a.m.

When Rochester Police officers arrived to the scene, they located a vehicle with the victim who had been shot at least one time.

Officers provided immediate critical first aid to the victim. An ambulance took the victim to a nearby hospital. He’s in critical but stable condition.

Shortly before that, a private vehicle took an 18-year-old Rochester woman to Rochester General Hospital after she had been shot on Sunday in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lang Street in Rochester at around 12:45 a.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said she was shot at least one time and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers do not have a suspect in custody in relation to this crime. The investigation remains on going.

Also overnight, a private vehicle took a Rochester man to Rochester General Hospital after he had been shot in the area of Bernard Street near North Street.

The victim, 33, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Then on Sunday, a 27-year-old man from Rochester was shot in his lower body on Lyell Avenue at around 4:30 a.m.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating these incidents.

