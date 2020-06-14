RPD investigating a homicide on N. Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man has died after being shot Sunday morning on the 1600 block of N. Clinton Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. Officers located the victim who had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

An ambulance transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time afterwards.

N. Clinton Avenue has been shut down and will remain shut down between Bastian Street and Resolute Street for the next few hours.

According to the Rochester Police Department, this is still an active scene and officers are trying to clear the location for possible suspects. There is no threat to the surrounding neighborhoods but RPD is asking the public to avoid this neighborhood.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident. The Rochester Police Department has not yet released the victim’s name.