RPD investigating 2 separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers are investigating two separate shootings that took place Saturday evening. For the first one, a private vehicle transported a gunshot-wound victim to Rochester General Hospital on Saturday shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers said the victim, a 45-year-old man from Rochester, was shot at least one time in his lower body. The victim said the incident took place on Lincoln Street.

RPD said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The second shooting took place in the area of Woodward Street between McFarlin Street and Scio Street just after 11 p.m.

Officers said a 28-year-old woman had been shot in her lower body. She was taken to an area hospital. Her injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

Officers are still investigating both incidents.