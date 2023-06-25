ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a house was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, with reports revealing a stolen vehicle was seen driving at the time of the gunfire.

Officers say they responded to a house on the 200 block of Barton Street near Marsh Street around 3 p.m., where they located gunfire damage.

The Rochester Police Department says an 11-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, and a 63-year-old woman were in the house at the time of the shooting, and nobody was injured.

Investigators say that at the time of the gunfire, a stolen vehicle was seen driving northbound on Marsh Street and continued driving out of sight. They add that the vehicle was found abandoned nearby shortly after. According to Rochester police, they believe the gunfire came from that stolen vehicle.

According to RPD, investigators are currently following up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.