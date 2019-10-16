RPD ends ‘two badge patrols’ 9 days after enacting the temporary policy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Less than ten days after the activation of the “two badge patrol” policy, Rochester police officials announced that they’re going back to one badge patrols.

Last Monday, Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announced the implementation of the two badge patrols, in the wake of the attack on longtime RPD officer Denny Wright.

“We have implemented this process in the past during critical incidents when our officers have been directly or indirectly involved. As Chief, my concern is for the overall well-being of my officers,” Singletary said last Monday.

Nine days and no major incidents later, the department has decided to lift that policy.

“As we’ve done in the past and most recently after officer Wright’s assault, the Rochester Police Department moved to a two badge response for a short period of time,” said Deputy Chief Mark Mura. “We’re currently going back to our single badge deployment but will continue to have a two badge minimum for priority ‘A’ jobs. Officer safety is a top priority for the Rochester Police Department and will remain so moving forward.”

Meanwhile, officer Wright has been released from the hospital and has been transferred to a rehabilitation center for further treatment. He suffered multiple stab wounds following an incident on Peck Street on October 4. He underwent surgery at Rochester General Hospital.

The man accused of stabbing officer Wright, 28-year-old Keith Williams, is is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of police officer Dennison “Denny” Wright — but it’s far from his first run-in with the law this year. He was also indicted on a felony count by a grand jury.

Deputy chief Mura said a bystander helped when they saw the attack happening. That good Samaritan spoke to News 8 Monday about the intense moments leading up to and during the attack.

The Rochester Police Locust Club says they have received numerous requests to support Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright after he was assaulted last week.

The club has set up the “Denny Wright Fund” through Canandaigua National Bank. Donations are accepted at any bank branch.

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.