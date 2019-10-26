RPD, DEA holds 17th annual Take Back Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration teamed up with the Rochester Police Department on Saturday to hold drug drop-off events in Greece and Rochester.

This was the 17th opportunity in nine years the public was able to rid their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unwanted, and unused prescription drugs.

Those who dropped off drugs were able to do so anonymously and for free.

Drug drop-off locations were not able to accept liquids, needles or sharps; only pills and patches.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 460 tons (more than 900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,800 of its state and local law enforcement

partners.

Overall, in its 16 previous Take Back events, the DEA and its partners have taken in almost 11 million pounds of pills.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Americans advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines-flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash-both pose potential health and safety hazards.

People can drop off their unwanted drugs at the following locations:

Walmart on 1490 Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

Tops on 3507 Mount Read Boulevard in Greece.

Tops on 2000 Washington Street in Jamestown.