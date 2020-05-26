RPD Chief on holiday weekend violence: ‘No excuses for the nonsensical spate of behavior’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary issued a statement Tuesday in response to incidents that occurred over the holiday weekend.

Chief Singletary said in part, “The fights and the disruptive behavior that occurred are intolerable in nature and those involved should be embarrassed of the behavior exhibited.”

Multiple fights broke out Monday evening at the pier at Ontario Beach State Park in Charlotte.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the fights began around 8 p.m. and officers in the area responded. While addressing, several other fights began and other agencies responded to help break everything up.

The beach was then cleared out by police and the situation cleared 30 minutes later.

Sunday, two people were stabbed and one was arrested after a large street fight broke out on Weyl Street.

Mayor Warren was critical of the residents involved in the Weyl Street brawl, posting on Facebook Monday:

“All weekend the parties, the fights and shindigs. Each one trying to out do the other. For what? For your grandparent, parent or child to contract the virus.

You must like what people say about our community. Calling us fools and spewing hateful rhetoric and other names. It breaks my heart to constantly hear…lock them up, throw tear gas on them, treat them like animals…put them in cages.

Social Media fame is so important that you would risk exposing your family to a virus that could possibly kill them.

Our children deserve to see adults in this community acting better. The trauma they’re experiencing today will be with them for life. I’m not asking you to act better for me. I’m asking you to do better for our children. We will reap, what we sow.”

Chief Singletary’s full statement:

“I have been advised that multiple media outlets have requested a statement from me in regards to the events that have transpired this past Memorial Day weekend.

First, I would like to recognize the men and women of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) for their hard work over the holiday weekend as was reflective of the numerous emails received praising the work of RPD Officers. Whether it was at Charlotte Beach, or in the neighborhoods, each of the officers did their job, and they did that job well.

While it was a busy weekend, there are no excuses for the nonsensical spate of behavior that some exhibited in our community. The fights and the disruptive behavior that occurred are intolerable in nature and those involved should be embarrassed of the behavior exhibited.

Laws serve as a guide to direct the behavior of individuals in our society, with consequences for those who do not abide by the law. It is an individual choice to exercise decent behavior and unfortunately over the weekend, we saw many examples of those who chose not to do so.

RPD will continue to take a stand on intolerable behavior exhibited by those in our community, as is evidenced by the arrests made and summons issued during this past weekend. Arrests and citations alone will not solve this problem. It is also up to individuals to decide to act in a manner consistent with the values of our society.”

