RPD celebrates Hispanic Heritage month with local charter school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, the Rochester Police Department held a special get together with local students. This isn’t the first time RPD has celebrated the month with locals.

The officers visited with fourth graders from Eugenio Marai De Hostos Charter School on Thursday. They had a fun day filled with board games while the officers talked with the students about what it’s like to work in law enforcement.

Along with the board games were meet and greets with the local K-9’s, and later in the day a tour of the police department.

The kids said it made their day.

“I’m most excited for the tour because I wanna know what officers do and I was so excited because we could go on field trips and I wanted to go to a police department and we are going to a police department and I was like ‘OMG!’,” said fourth grader Ivanlys Ramosotero.

National Hispanic Heritage month continues until October 15.