RPD arrests two women after addressing large crowd

News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A group of at least 200-300 people gathered Friday evening in the city of Rochester in the area of Boston Street and Joseph Avenue at around 9:30 p..m

Rochester Police officers said the group blocked off traffic during what police believe was a party. Officers made announcements towards the crowd and then the group dispersed.

As officers addressed the crowd, someone in the crowd was seen with a handgun. 

Officers said they were able to safely separate and detain the person and recovered the illegal handgun. Officers arrested a 29-year-old woman from Rochester for criminal possession of a weapon.  

Officers made another arrest while addressing fights in the crowd and ended up arresting a 30-year-old woman from Rochester for disorderly conduct.

