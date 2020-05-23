RPD arrests two women after addressing large crowd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A group of at least 200-300 people gathered Friday evening in the city of Rochester in the area of Boston Street and Joseph Avenue at around 9:30 p..m

Rochester Police officers said the group blocked off traffic during what police believe was a party. Officers made announcements towards the crowd and then the group dispersed.

As officers addressed the crowd, someone in the crowd was seen with a handgun.

Officers said they were able to safely separate and detain the person and recovered the illegal handgun. Officers arrested a 29-year-old woman from Rochester for criminal possession of a weapon.

Officers made another arrest while addressing fights in the crowd and ended up arresting a 30-year-old woman from Rochester for disorderly conduct.