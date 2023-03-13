ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has announced that there are steering wheel locks available for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the City of Rochester.

According to RPD, Rochester residents who own 2010-2020 Hyundais and Kias can pick the locks up at the four neighborhood centers in the city. The addresses for these locations include:

400 Dewey Avenue — Northwest Neighborhood Service Center.

500 Norton Street — Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center.

923 Genesee Street — Southwest Neighborhood Service Center.

321 North Goodman Street — Southeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center.

This announcement comes months after a social media trend demonstrated a security flaw in Hyundai and Kia cars that make it so anyone can unlock and start an engine without the key.

This announcement also comes after a recent car theft at a Greece apartment complex where four teens broke into a car and drove off. It is currently unknown if the vehicle was a Kia or a Hyundai.